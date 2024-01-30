New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $191.24 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $191,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

IBM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.55. 2,700,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,021. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

