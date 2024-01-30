Visa Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 35,487 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 23,053 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,674. The company has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $278.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

