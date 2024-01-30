Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $287,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $12.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $563.02. 5,023,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,188. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.90 and a 200-day moving average of $440.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,067 shares of company stock worth $134,466,028. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

