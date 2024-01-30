New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 271,068 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Applied Materials worth $273,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.45. 2,570,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.