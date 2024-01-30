New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $204.05 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $204,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,482. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.78.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

