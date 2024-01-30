New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $201.56 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $201,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, hitting $215.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

