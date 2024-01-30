Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.11. Enfusion shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 88,104 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. Analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,926 shares of company stock worth $12,478,020. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

