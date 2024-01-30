Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.74. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 4,266,791 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

