Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $21.59

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $20.83. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 76,010 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,253,000 after buying an additional 95,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

