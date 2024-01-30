TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.36. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,250,553 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

