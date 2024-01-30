Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.96. Expro Group shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 115,645 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 401,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,861,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 396,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
