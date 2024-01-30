Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Down to $38.37

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $36.37. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 49,592 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

