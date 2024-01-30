NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.92. NU shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 14,853,784 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NU Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

