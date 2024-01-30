NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $19.85. NOV shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1,339,157 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

