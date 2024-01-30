Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $59.31

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.31, but opened at $60.51. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 65,744 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TNK

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,534 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.