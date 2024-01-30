Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,839,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 467,037 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $367,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,176,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232,662. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

