Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $72.10

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.10, but opened at $66.34. Immunocore shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 595,481 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 159.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.