Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Accenture worth $324,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,078 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,850. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,040. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.77 and its 200 day moving average is $324.98. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

