HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
HeartBeam Stock Performance
Shares of HeartBeam stock remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. HeartBeam has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
About HeartBeam
