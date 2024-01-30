Short Interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Expands By 11.1%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 337,800 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Stock Up 4.7 %

AYRO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 35,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Ayro has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.64.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 57.12% and a negative net margin of 3,238.95%. Research analysts predict that Ayro will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

