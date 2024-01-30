ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
Shares of BANX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.37.
ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Stories
