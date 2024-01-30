ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of BANX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

