Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Increases By 16.0%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. 386,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 13.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $3,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

