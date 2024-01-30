BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 217,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.51. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.