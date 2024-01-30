BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 7.1 %

BFI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

