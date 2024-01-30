VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

BJK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

VanEck Gaming ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.7111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

