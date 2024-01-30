VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period.
VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance
BJK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.
VanEck Gaming ETF Dividend Announcement
About VanEck Gaming ETF
The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Gaming ETF
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.