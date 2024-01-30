Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Increased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.92. 648,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

