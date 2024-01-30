Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWRE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Insider Transactions at Aware

Institutional Trading of Aware

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,019.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aware by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

