WhiteCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,870.31 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $143,870.31 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00157410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008888 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

