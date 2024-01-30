Mdex Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $43.25 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.