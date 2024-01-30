Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $56.02 million and $785,546.96 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 51,656,023 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

