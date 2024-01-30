Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $5.98 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00013773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $167.98 million and $7.14 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017326 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,405.00 or 1.00010038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00203435 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.89068399 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,876,588.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

