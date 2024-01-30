BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $539.04 million and $618,880.83 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $43,405.00 or 1.00010038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017326 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00203435 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,385.56279054 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $607,665.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

