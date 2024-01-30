iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.73. 2,876,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,263. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $493.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.70. The company has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

