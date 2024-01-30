Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $698.32. 571,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $648.16 and its 200-day moving average is $590.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $699.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.