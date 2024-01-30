WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $53.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 3,314,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,865. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

