8,810 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.93. 79,722,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,431,984. The company has a market cap of $610.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

