Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 7,462,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,068,766. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

