Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,054,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,626. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.