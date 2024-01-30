J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ META traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,896,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,672,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.28 and a 200 day moving average of $323.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $406.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

