First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 305,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.2% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,859 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $1,279,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 622,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

