Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 215,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

