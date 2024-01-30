Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.15. 379,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,448. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average of $293.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.31.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

