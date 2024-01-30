Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 1,268,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

