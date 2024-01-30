Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,241 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. 1,914,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,141. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

