Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.22. The company had a trading volume of 849,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

