Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 32.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,200,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 68.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.