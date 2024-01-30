Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.6 %

IBKR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 695,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,143,386. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

