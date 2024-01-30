Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.85. The stock has a market cap of $344.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $244.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

