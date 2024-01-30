Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.67. 329,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,692. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

