Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires 847 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 519.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 73.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,053,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $162.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,833. The company has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

